Gloria Kay (Holmes) Stotts

Gloria Kay Stotts, 52, Marion, passed away 4:48am, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. She was born June 19, 1968 in Marion to Terry and Claira (Kelley) Holmes.
Gloria was a graduate of Marion High School. She worked for a few years working in a nursing home cafeteria, but spent most of her years raising and caring for her children. She was a homebody and was content just staying home, watching tv, eating and chilling. She did enjoy going for car rides through the country, coloring, and doing word searches. She also loved her trees.
Gloria is survived by her children, Amanda (Juan) Acosta, Charles Holmes, Elisha Bricker, and Jasmin Bricker; her boyfriend, Tim Bricker; a brother Scott Kelley; and grandchildren, Carlos Acosta and Brayden Black.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
