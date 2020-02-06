Gloria Judy Ennis

Gloria J. Ennis, 71, of Kokomo, passed away at 4:00 A.M., on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born on December 25, 1948 in Kokomo to the late George and Maxine (Campbell) Pyke.
Gloria was a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed spending time at home, watching TV and making crafts such as, knitting, crocheting blankets. She also loved shopping and Cockatiel birds. Gloria loved spending time with her grandchildren and horsing-around.
Gloria is survived by her fiance, Don McMullan; five sons, Matthew (Tiffany) Ennis, Ryan Ennis, Travis Ennis, John Ennis, and Joel Fink; ten grandchildren, Makenzie, Makayla, Ethan, Demari, Maicie, Kayli, Michael, Willow, Matthew and Amanda; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Georgetta (Ralph) and Linda; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death are two sons, Donald Fink and Steve Fink; and brother, George Pyke.
There will be a time of visitation on Friday, February 7, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster, Kokomo, with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery.