Gloria Jean “Waldmann” Strickland received her wings on 4-10-2021. Gloria was born to Elizabeth and Robert Waldmann on 4-15-1942. Gloria leaves behind a sister Patricia (Bill) Sharp, a brother Ronald (JoAnn) Waldmann, A daughter Missy (Jo saltzman) Strickland, two sons Jerry Strickland and Tony (Katie) Strickland, two granddaughters Morgan (Justin) Heaton, and Autumn Strickland one great grandson Grayson and Baby Heaton. Preceded in death is one son Andrew Strickland, a brother Mike Waldmann and parents Elizabeth and Robert Waldmann. Arrangements are pending.

Tags