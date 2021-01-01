Gloria A Tritt, 58, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 30th. She was born on December 27, 1962, to the late Virgil and Meldia Guffey, in Kokomo. For the last several years, Gloria has been a homemaker. She was an ABATE member for 24 years. She was a member of Abundant Life Church for over 8 years and volunteered there as a greeter. She loved and rode motorcycles for over 40 years, Bingo, vacationing, casinos, animals, and being outside. She cherished her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Raymond Tritt; her children, Rebecca Randolph, of Kokomo, Amber Brumley (Johnathon), Jonathon Gordon (Rebekah), Keisha Funk (Jordan), Dawn Tritt, Faith Tritt, Jesse Tritt, and Matthew Newby; 15 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, James Guffey, one grandchild, and one great grandchild.
Gloria tried very hard to fulfill her life for her family. She was devoted and loved them all dearly. She sought to love and help them at every chance she had.
Services for Gloria will be held at Abundant Life Church on Monday, January 4 at 2pm, with Pastor Charlie officiating. Friends and family may call from 12-2pm, also at the church. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required. Gloria will be laid to rest at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall. You may leave a message of condolence for Gloria at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com