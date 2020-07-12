Glenna Ann Pleasant, age 80, passed away peacefully in her home on July 10, 2020. She grew up in Newcastle, IN with parents, Staley and Pearl Dishman. She married her soulmate, Ralph Pleasant, in 1959 and they moved to Kokomo, IN, where they would raise their three children. Ralph preceded her in death on October 30, 2006.
Glenna was a kind and strong woman who brought beauty into this world through her art. She enjoyed bird watching and painting in her art studio. She was an award-winning artist and her paintings were shown at the Sieberling Mansion and are on display at the Howard County Courthouse. She was a proud member and president of the Kokomo Art Association.
Glenna had a way of accepting everyone for who they are, she was open and fiercely independent. Her love, kindness, talent and strength have impacted so many.
Glenna was loved by her sisters, Barbara Shrum (Michael) and Madge Steifel (Bill), her brother Rex Dishman, and was a Dear mother of Deborah Ryan (Mark), Paul Pleasant (Lisa), and Steve Pleasant (Linda Rhodes). She was a cherished grandmother of Nicholas Johnson (Chrissy), Clinton Pleasant (Connie), Stephanie Stoneman (Marc), Jodi Pleasant (Sam), Michelle Fritz (Joe), and Rachel Pleasant (Emerson), great grandmother of Isabelle, Nicholle, Jackson, Josslyn, Arianna, Walker, David, Dominick, Ava, Grant, and Raina Joy, as well as a nephew, Michael Ryan.
A reception and time of visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 14 at 12pm until the time of the funeral at 1:00 pm at Ellers Mortuary on 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo, IN 46902. Pastor Bill Duncan will be officiating. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery.