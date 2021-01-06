Glenn Scott Musick, 58 of Elwood passed away 4:22 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood. He was born in Anderson on September 28, 1962 to Gene & Joyce (Saubert) Musick. Glenn married Nannete LeMay on August 4, 2002 and she survives.
Glenn was a truck driver, currently driving for KBT Enterprises in Fishers. He was a graduate of Frankton High School in the Class of 1981. Glenn loved muscle cars and a one time he had owned a Plymouth Roadrunner and a Chevy Nova. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Indianapolis Colts!
Survivors besides his wife Nan include two sons, Brandon Musick of Indiana and Jeff Musick of Elwood; one sister, Loura Musick, South Bend and one brother, Allen Musick and wife Kelly, Virginia.
Following Glenn’s wishes the family has decided to not have any funeral services. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Musick family with Glenn;s arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Glenn’s honor may be made Riley Children's Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204.