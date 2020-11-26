Glenn King Fisher, age 93, finished his journey across the river Jordan and stepped out on the banks into his new life on November 22, 2020. Glenn was born to Opal Hobson Fisher and Clarence D. Fisher on April 13, 1927 in Forest, Indiana. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life Mary Oilar Fisher. Mary and Glenn were married on October 10, 1971, in his home on the corner where Glenn had spent most of his life. Glenn was raised, married, and died at home on the farm which was established in 1846. He was a lifelong farmer, first farming with horses and then tractors. He was proud of his farm heritage and spoke often of the hard work he did on the farm from building the outbuildings raising chickens, hogs, cattle, and horses. Up until the age of 85, he was actively involved in planting and harvesting. Even at age 93, he was known to climb in the tractor to help a neighbor with cutting down and hauling off a tree.
Glen lived in the presence of God! ”He Served the Lord with Gladness” (Ps. 100:2 KJV). He was a proud member of the Lynn Friends Church until it closed in 2008 serving as a trustee and sometimes preacher. “I have set the LORD always before me: because he is at my right hand, I shall not be moved.” (Ps 100:8 KJV). Glenn was a neighborhood man. He felt it was far better to give than to receive. Glenn freely gave produce out of his garden, eggs from his chickens, his help and wisdom. He was generous with his friends and neighbors.
Glenn always had goals whether it be to piece together a puzzle, planting his garden, or finishing a woodworking project. At the age of 88, he entered one of his rocking horses at the Howard County Fair and took Champion and at Indiana State Fair third place. He won an honorable mention for a barn he designed and built. Woodworking was his passion. In his earlier years, he loved to hunt foxes, raccoons, and coyotes.
He fully believed “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, N\nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him” (1 Corinthians 2:9 KJV). On Sunday, November 22, as he knelt before the throne of his King, he saw for himself the things that God had prepared for Glenn, his faithful servant.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-6 pm Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Glenn’s memory to Guardian Angel Hospice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
