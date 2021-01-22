Glenn Eugene Taylor, 95, Kokomo, passed away at 1:08 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent in Kokomo. He was born April 12, 1925, in Warrick County, IN, the sixth child of seven of the late Oscar and Elzora (Gerking) Taylor. He married Martha Spall, who preceded him in death in October of 1980. He remarried to Barbara Cobb, who preceded him in death on May 8, 2018.
Glenn’s parents began their family near Dale, IN, until they moved to Newton County where he began school in a one-room schoolhouse in Lincoln City then eventually attended Colfax Township school. After grade school, he attended Mt. Ayr High School through the 11th grade until he was called to duty with the U.S. Army in the European Theater.
After Glenn’s discharge from the United States Army in 1946, he accepted a position at Continental Steel Corporation as a welder for 30 years before retirement. He spent 25 of those years as a welder leadsman. He also owned and operated Taylor Welding Service in Sharpsville. He was a master welder and enjoyed his work. During this time, he married Martha Spall in September 1945 and they had three children, Beverly Sue Rounds, and Barbara Jo (Ron) Jones, and Bruce Eugene Taylor. After his retirement from the Steel Mill, Glenn worked as a welder in the welding department at General Motors. He retired from Delco Electronics after 15 years of service. After retirement and the death of Martha, he remarried Barbara Jean Cobb, and lived in Switzerland County, IN before moving back to Kokomo.
Glenn is survived by his daughters, Beverly Rounds, and Barbara (Ron) Jones; grandchildren, Matthew (Sandy) Jones, Todd (Beth) Jones, Lucas (Diana) Jones, Stuart (Ann) Rounds, Bradley (Sara) Rounds, Ashley (Jeff) Dieter, and Nicholas Taylor; great-grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) Farmer, Allyson Haus, River, Brody, Samuel, Jonah, and Norah Jones, Jackson, Lillian, Seth, and Rachel Rounds, Kylee, Kenzie, and Carman Dieter; and sister, Hilda Yoder.
In addition to his wives Martha and Barbara, he is preceded in death by his son, Bruce Taylor; son-in-law, Steve Rounds; 2 brothers, and 3 sisters.
Private family graveside services and burial have taken place in Sharpsville Cemetery. Stout & Son Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
