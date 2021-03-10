Glenn Edward Collins, 74, of Kokomo, IN passed away on March 8, 2021.
He was born on May 21, 1946 in Sneedville, TN to Barney and Cleo (Bunch) Collins. He married Ruth Ann (Owsley) Collins on August 25, 1967, and she survives. He attended Glenelg High School in Glenelg, Maryland. He was a business owner in Kokomo for over 45 years; he owned and operated Utopia Hair Design as a barber/hairstylist.
He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Angela Marie Collins and Alicia Renee Collins; 2 brothers, Charles Collins and Nelson Collins (Karen); a sister, Margaret Gilbert (Joe); 6 grandchildren, Shelby Renee Collins, Zachary LeLand Miller, Ariane Nicole Collins, Braden Edward Birkey, Christian Andrew Collins, and Myah Ann Collins, and 8 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Sally Wolfe, Patricia Breeden, and Vivian McMurry.
Services for Glenn will be at 11am on Friday, March 12, at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel, with a time of visitation from 10-11am. Pastor James Bradley of Family Worship Center will officiate. Glenn will be laid to rest at Albright Cemetery.