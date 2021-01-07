Glenn B. Majors

Glenn Majors, 83 Sharpsville, slipped away to be with his Lord at 5:15 pm on December 30, 2020 at Community Howard. Glenn was born to the late Arthur and Mae Majors in Shiloh Arkansas on June 23, 1937. Glenn is survived by his children Steve (Jeanne) Majors, Tipton, Rick (Nancy) Majors, Kokomo and Teresa (Bruce) Buckley, Kokomo; grandchildren, Heather Pearcy, Kokomo, Andrew (Alice) Linville, Kokomo, Mary Majors, Sharpsville and Rachel Majors, Tipton; great-grandchildren, Jacob Pearcy, ,Tanner Pearcy , Cole Linville, all of Kokomo and Cory Dowden, Jr., Sharpsville. Glenn is also survived by sister-in-law’s, Lou Majors, Greers Ferry, AR, Connie Halter and Beneva McKinley, brother-in-law, Buel (Carol) McKinley all of Conway, AR. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Juanita (McKinley), his siblings Thurman and Burl Majors, Geraldine Brady and great-grandson, Devon Majors.
Glenn worked for Delco for 31 years as a lab technician in the plating department. At the same time he was also running Majors Roofing Service. After retiring from General Motors and deciding he was getting too old to haul shingles up on a roof, he hung up his hammer. His next venture was getting his realtor license. Glenn was quite proud of reaching a million dollars in sales his first year. He worked for Century 21 years before retiring completely.
Glenn was an active member of the Central Yearly Meeting of the Friends Church for over 50 years. He most enjoyed his time as Sunday School Superintendent. He also served on the Finance Committee and was a Trustee, although he served in whatever role was needed at the time. Most recently he attended the former Main Street Pilgrim Holiness Church.
Glenn was honored to serve as member and chairman of the board of Union Bible College in Westfield for 33 years. He was also an active member of Gideons International. Glenn was also a long standing member of the National Rifle Association.
After his Lord, Glenn’s greatest passion was his family. Much to the chagrin of his kids, he was a master at spoiling the grandkids and great-grandkids. Glenn had many varied interests; he loved to hunt and fish. He was an accomplished archer. He was also an avid reader and collected old books. He worked to learn to play the banjo but never quite conquered it though it wasn’t for a lack of effort. Most of all Glenn loved to tell stories of growing up in Arkansas. We will miss his dry sense of humor.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 – 3pm. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Contributions to Glenn’s memory may be made to a local Alzheimer’s Foundation or to Union Bible College in Westfield Indiana.
Glenn will be taken back home to his final resting place at Shiloh Crossroad Cemetery in Greers Ferry, AR. Graveside services will be held at 1pm on Monday January 11, 2021.
