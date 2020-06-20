Glenda "Janie" (Francis) Isaac

Glenda “Janie” Isaac, 76, passed peacefully at home and entered into heaven on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born October 10, 1943 in Kokomo, Indiana to Woodrow and Melvina (Evans) Francis.
Janie graduated from Kokomo High School in 1962 and worked for 30 years at Delco Electronics, retiring in 1992. She passionately loved and dedicated her life to her family. She found great joy in attending her children and grandchildren’s extracurricular activities. As a youth, Janie was a cheerleader and competitive dancer. She enjoyed her flower gardens, Coca-Cola, crab legs, music, spending time and talking with her friends. Janie had the heart of Jesus in loving others. She always placed the needs of others higher than her own, loved unconditionally and served those who were the least, last and the lost. You couldn’t spend time with Janie without knowing you were loved and appreciated. Her laughter was infectious. The blessing of a lung transplant in 2004 provided Janie with 16 cherished additional years with her family.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Vicki Francis, and husband, Basil K. Isaac.
Surviving are children, Beth Wetekamp, John Gerlach and Jason (Jody) Gerlach. Step children Julie (Mike) Sharkey and Kenneth Isaac. Grandchildren Michelle (Quinton) Dixon, Megan (Andrew) Fanoe, Melissa Duncan, Taylor Gerlach and Jabin Gerlach. Step-grandchildren Susan (Jeremy) Scuffham, Jonathan (Elane) Sharkey, Christopher (Jessica) Sharkey, Brandon (Madison) Sharkey, Joshua Isaac, Megan Isaac, Melainey Isaac and McKenzie Isaac. Great grandchildren Dalton, Adelayde, David, James, Thomas, Ryan, Brayden, Tyler, Andrew, Emma, Ethan, Austin, McKenna and Landon. Siblings John (Cecilia) Francis, Alan (Karen) Francis and Michelle (Dustin) DeWitt. Step-siblings, Judith (James) Justice and Paul (Sharon) Crow. As well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Our family wishes to thank Mom’s dear friend, Sunny Hicks, who was a great blessing and help as well as her excellent team of nurses and aides.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donate Life, donatelifeindiana.org. Janie’s desire was to have a celebration of life gathering at her home. Due to Covid-19, the family will communicate the celebration date later this summer. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
