Glenda Blanton Marsh, 70, Kokomo, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at her home. She was born August 25, 1950 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Joel N. Sr. & Geri (Johnson) Blanton.
Glenda was a 1968 graduate of Lebanon High School. She worked for several doctors’ offices and Rochester Hospital as a medical coder. Glenda enjoyed astrology, crocheting and gemology, but most of all loved her dogs and cats.
Glenda is survived by her father, Joel N. Blanton Sr.; children, James (Tonya) Waddups, Michelle (Dave) Sylvia, Josh (Chrissy) Waddups and Kenney Blanton (fiancé, Brittany Howell); grandchildren, Kori, Ashley, Draven, Alivia, Konner, Adilyn, Greyson and Arya; and brothers, Joel Blanton Jr. and Jeff (Charlene) Blanton.
Glenda was preceded in death by her mother, Geri Blanton.
No services are planned at this time. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
