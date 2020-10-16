Glen Edward Floyd Sr., 91, Kokomo, passed away at 7:20 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born February 10, 1929, in Kokomo, the son of the late John William & Nellie (Michaels) Floyd. On March 6, 1955, in Kokomo, he married Martha Frances Stevens who preceded him in death on January 15, 2006.
Glen served with the United States Army from 1955-1957. He retired from Continental Steel in 1985 after 30 years of service. Glen was a member of the Eagles and enjoyed playing card games, Yahtzee and riding motorcycles.
Glen is survived by his children, Michael Fuhrman, Stephen Fuhrman, Patricia Floyd (Keith Ward II), Max (Ruth) Floyd and Yvonne (Randy) Austin, along with 23 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha; son, Glen Floyd Jr.; 2 grandsons; 2 granddaughters; 2 great-grandsons; 2 sisters; and 7 brothers.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Crown Point Cemetery with military honors provided by the US Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
