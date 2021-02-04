Glen David Moss, 56, Kokomo, passed away at 11:32 a.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Community Howard Regional Health. He was born November 25, 1964 in Kokomo to David Earl and Kathleen Marie (Edwards) Moss.
Glen was a 1984 Taylor High School graduate and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. Glen served in the Gulf War during Operation Desert Storm before being honorably discharged in 1994.
Glen was an avid Colts fan and even named his dog Colt. He also enjoyed WWE wrestling, Marvel movies, and the Star Wars series. He cherished time spent with his family during yearly trips to Chippewa Flowage in Wisconsin. Glen will be remembered for his warm, gentle spirit and deeply cared for others, especially his mother.
He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Moss and aunt, Janice Bergay as well as many cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Moss; sister, Darlene Marie Moss; as well as grandparents, Harry and Audrey Moss and Alvin and Ethel Edwards.
A private visitation will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, Lincoln Road Chapel. Burial will be in Crown Point Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Glen’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Glen's family, please visit our floral store.