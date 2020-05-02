Glen D. “Pops” Little, 88, Kokomo, passed away at 8:44 pm Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born September 12, 1931, in Wheelwright, Kentucky. He was the son of Ellis Little and Versia (Hall) Robinson. On November 21, 1953, he married Martha J. Mynatt, in Kokomo, who preceded him in death on September 13, 2016.

Glen attended Sullivan High School but prior to graduating, he joined and served for two years in the United States Army in the Korean War and earned the rank of Corporal. After the war, he spent 34 years working at Delco as a supervisor in the plastic department. He also owned and operate Little’s Nursery for 63 years. Glen was a Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Kokomo Shriners Club. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and socializing with friends.

Glen is survived by his children, Greg (Karen) Little, Glenda Fennell, Denny Little and Jeff (Amelia) Little; daughter-in-law, Nancy Little; grandchildren, Jason Little, Daniel Little, Jeremy (Quyen) Fennell, Josh (Carla) Fennell, Megan (Dan) Wilcox, Jessica (Major) Little and Sam (Jessica) Little; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Phil (Beverly) Robinson, Kay (Hagan) Webb, Sherri (Randall) Brookshire, Maureen Little and Randy Little; sister-in-law, Debbie Little Dianne Little; step-mother, Frances Little; and several nieces and nephews.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike Little; and brothers, Roger Little and Bill Little.

Friends are welcome to visit with the family by driving by in their cars at the Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St., Russiaville, from 11 a.m. to Noon, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A private graveside service will take place in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with Pastor Josh Fennell officiating. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com