Gladys (Pitner) Hannah

Gladys Hannah, 84, Port Orange, Florida, formerly of Greentown, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at Carlton Shores Health & Rehabilitation Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was born February 18, 1936, in Newberts, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Otha Sr. & Stella Mae (Law) Pitner. On November 7, 1953, she married Burnice Brooks Hannah who preceded her in death on September 6, 2019.
Gladys retired in October of 1987 from R.C.A. in Marion after 23 years of service as a press operator. She also had worked for Kresge, Grants, K-Mart and Round-The-Clock-Café. She was a member of Victory Church of God in Kokomo and Park Orange Christian Church in Florida. Gladys enjoyed crocheting, reading, cooking and spending time with her family.
Gladys is survived by her children, Teresa (David) Renbarger, Kevin (Robin) Hannah, Charles (Dawn) Hannah; grandchildren, Chad (Brooke) Renbarger, Brandon Renbarger, Scotty Hannah, Kathy Swank, Hailey Palmer and Amber Dell; great-grandchildren, Kayla Renbarger, Donavan Renbarger; two great great grandsons, Zayden & Damian Dailey; siblings, Barbara Harris, Otha Pitner Jr., Donald Pitner, Richard Pitner, Brenda Moore, and Charles (Bonnie) Pitner, along with many nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Burnice; daughter, Tammy Palmer; siblings, James Pitner and Jean Strickland, Esther Roberts, Betty Marshall, Dorothy Bliss, Judith Gorforth; niece and nephews, Regina Pitner, Richard Pitner Jr., and Rex Marshall.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Victory Church of God, 2216 E. 100 North, Kokomo, with Pastor Herman Gorman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from noon until service time at the church on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made in Gladys’ memory to Victory Church of God. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
