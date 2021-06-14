Gladys Ann Birden, 80, of Oakford, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at her home. She was born May 17, 1941, to the late Omer T. and Virginia (Holland) Whaley. On January 15, 1959, in Sheridan, she married Charles G. Birden, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2006.
Gladys attended Sheridan High School. She retired from Delphi after 28 years of service. People often referred to her as the “Cat Lady of Oakford.” She enjoyed carpentry, gambling, camping, gardening, going on cruises and spending time with her grandkids.
Gladys is survived by her sons, Johnny (Lora Petty) Birden; Frankfort, and Ronnie (Diana) Birden; Windemere, FL; daughters, Ginny (Kory) Dunn; Clarkston, MI, and Sandy (Duane) Fenton; Kokomo; grandchildren, Lorre Ann Rayls, John Allen, Michelle Birden, Shelly (Brian) Mowers, Aubrey Birden, Andrew (Sherry) Fenton and Lindsey (Tate) Hasadinton; great grandchildren, Drake Steele, Alana Steele, Zoey Fenton and Landen Allen; and brothers, Donald Whaley, Hugh Whaley and Charles Whaley.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jasson Fenton; brother, John Whaley; sisters, Peggy McDole, Sharon Anderson and Louise Birden; and her cat Precious.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 11 am until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society or the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com
