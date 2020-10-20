Giles Eldridge

Giles Lloyd Eldridge Jr., 84, of Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:42 P.M. at his residence at Jefferson Manor. He was born to the late Giles Lloyd Eldridge Sr. and Freida Kathryn (Cunningham) Eldridge on April 1, 1936 in Indianapolis. Giles married Joan Sue (Carson) Eldridge on November 23, 1956 in Franklin at First Methodist Church, and she preceded him in death on August 2, 2019.
After graduating from High School in Johnson County in 1955, Giles enlisted in the United States Army, and served his county from 1958 until 1964 in Fort Knox, Kentucky as a vehicle and tank mechanic. His rank when he was honorably discharged was a Specialist 4th Class. He worked for RCA in Anderson, Indiana and retired from Delco Electronics as a model maker on October 1, 1999. He was a member of UAW #292. Giles was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, serving as a member of both Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Fatima Council #3228. He also was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Kokomo.
Giles and Joan loved square dancing and travelling the country, entering square dancing contests. Giles was a very social person with many friends. In his final year, since Joan's passing, Giles entered a new life with new friends. COVID isolation was not helpful. We were fortunate to have First Care Hospice to give medical assistance and a crew that became dear friends to care for Giles, 24 hours, 7 days a week. They have become his new family, who loved him deeply, wanted to keep him at Jefferson Manor, and did not want him to pass alone.
Thanks to Brian Gallagher, Jefferson Manor, for their great care of Giles.
There will be a time of visitation for Giles on Friday, October 23, from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. A graveside ceremony will take place at 2:00 P.M. at Washington Park East Cemetery, 10800 East Washington Street, Indianapolis with Deacon Chuck Springer and full military rites performed by the United States Army. Memorial contributions may be made in Giles memory to his church, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.