Gilbert W. Gordon

Gilbert W. (Gib) Gordon, 96, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in South Bend, Indiana. Born on July 14, 1923 in Kokomo, he was the son of Ralph and Georgia Gordon of Kokomo. Gib volunteered for the Army in 1943 and, while serving in Europe, earned five Bronze Stars.
After World War II, Gib was employed by and retired from what is now Haynes International in Kokomo where he was a member of its Quarter Century Club comprised of long-term employees. After his retirement, Gib and wife, Dee, moved to Florida where they lived in Lakeland. In 2013, Gib and Dee returned to Northern Indiana to be near family.
“Gibbie,” as many family and friends called him, was a loving man who lived a life worth emulating. He was wise, generous, thoughtful, hard-working, frugal, and shared kind words with everyone. Gib was a power walker and avid bowler. He will be greatly missed by a loving family. Gib leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Dolores (Dee); daughters Dana (David) Danberry, Jerrie (John) Roesener, and Sue (Tim) Gulley; sons Stephen (Shannon) Hardy, Michael (Terri) Hardy; grandchildren Dawn (Josh) Engquist, Amy (William) Betts, John (Stacie) Danberry, Margaret Hardy, Abby Hardy, Ryan Hardy, Megan (Bill) Hensley, Jonathan (Kelly) Hardy, Christopher and John-Patrick Gulley; and 15 great grandchildren.
Gib is preceded in passing by his former wife, Donna, with whom he raised two daughters, and by his parents, Ralph and Georgia and brother, Jerry Gordon. There will be a time of visitation for Gilbert on Monday, February 10 from 4:00 P.M. until the time of the rosary service at 7:30 P.M., at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Burial will take place at Albright Cemetery on Tuesday, February 11, at 10am with full military rites performed by the United States Army and VFW Post # 1152 Military Rites Team. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the graveside, at the mortuary, on Tuesday. You may read Gilbert's full obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence.