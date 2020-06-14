Gilbert S. “Gib” Hellmann, 97, Kokomo, passed away at 8:25 am Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Kokomo. He was born December 28, 1922, in Terre Haute, the son of the late John Henry & Philomena (Bockhold) Hellmann. On October 16, 1948, at the Holy Trinity Church in Indianapolis, he married Ella Matkovic and she preceded him in death on September 28, 2019.
Gilbert was a 1941 graduate of Tipton High School. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Gilbert had worked as a machinist for Boeing Aircraft in Seattle, Washington and had worked in farming. Many will remember him as the kind groundskeeper at Kokomo Center Schools.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, served as a Eucharistic Minister, and was active in the Migrant Ministries of St. Patrick Church. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and walking.
Gilbert is survived by his children, Michael (Kathy) Hellmann, Rosemarie (Sam) Miller, Stephen (Tori) Hellmann, Richard Hellmann, Edward (Terri) Hellmann, and Jeffrey (Kathy) Hellmann; grandchildren, Timothy (Kelly) Hellmann, Anna Marie Miller, Samantha Miller, Kaela (Artem) Yankov, Jessica (Jesse) Haskett, Kyle Hellmann, Logan Hellmann, Kasie Hellmann, Kayden Hellmann, Kyann Hellmann, and Kourtlyn Hellmann; 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Leo (Joan) Hellmann; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Hellmann.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Paddy Joe Hellmann; grandson, Gabriel Hellmann; and 13 siblings.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Memory Care Unit of Golden Living Center, Kokomo Place and Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care, love, and support.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11:30 am Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, where the Rosary will be offered at 11:30 am, with Mass to follow at Noon. Private burial will take place at later time. Memorial contributions may be made in Gilbert’s memory to the Monastery of the Poor Clares or Bona Vista. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
