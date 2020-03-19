Gilbert Ernest Miller, age 88 of Greenwood, passed away on March 18, 2020 in Indianapolis. He was born in Kokomo, Indiana on January 25, 1932 to the late Joseph and Florence (Hall) Miller.
Gilbert graduated from Kokomo High School, and was then drafted into the United States Army and served as a medic during the Korean War, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class. After he was honorably discharged, Gilbert returned to Indiana and worked as a superintendent at Continental Steel of Kokomo for nearly 30 years.
On January 15, 1953, Gilbert was married to the love of his life, Mona (Wintland) in Kokomo. Mona preceded Gilbert in passing on August 22, 2010. Gilbert regularly attended services at Southline Community Church in Greenwood, and Bible Baptist Church in Kokomo. He was also an active member of the American Legion, Elks, Eagles, and was a freemason. Gilbert’s favorite enjoyment came from fishing, particularly at Wildcat Creek and Kokomo Reservoir.
Gilbert is survived by his children, Debbie (Lew) Zook, Gil (Janice) Miller, and Joseph (Chris) Miller. He also leaves 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. to cherish his memory.
Due to CDC's restrictions on public gatherings, services for Gilbert will be held privately for family only.