Gilbert “Bud” Everhart, age 93, passed away on March 4, 2020 at his home in Kokomo with his loving daughter by his side. He was born on March 23, 1926 in Missouri to the late Herbert and Ina Merle (Rae) Everhart. For most of Bud’s childhood, his family lived on a farm in Dugger, Indiana, and they would help out the other residents in their town by providing them with food during the Great Depression. Bud graduated from Dugger High School, and two months later enlisted into the United States Air Corps, which he proudly served in during World War II. While serving, he became an aerial gun trainer on the B-24 aircraft, and later on the B-29. After his time serving on active duty, Bud continued his military service with the Air Force Reserves until 1949. On July 30, 1960, Bud was married to the love of his life, Barbara Jo (Cross). Barbara preceded Bud in passing in August of 1996. Bud worked in the skilled trade tool crib at the Chrysler plant in Kokomo for 41 years, retiring in 1998. He was an avid reader, and also enjoyed playing the lottery, hunting mushrooms, target shooting, and planting a vegetable garden every year. He was also a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and attended several games, and probably had more knowledge on their history than anyone else. Bud was an honored member of Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Kokomo. He was also a faithful member and contributor of the VFW and Kiwanis Club, and donated toward local scholarships and Riley Hospital for Children. Bud also held memberships at Local UAW 685 and the American Legion. Bud is survived by his daughter, Kristy Everhart. In addition to his parents and wife, Bud was preceded in passing by a brother, Herbert Everhart; and a sister, Blanche Grabner. There will be a visitation for Bud held at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer on Saturday, March 7th from 11-1, followed immediately by a funeral service at the church. Bud will then be laid to rest with military rites at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Bud’s name may be made to Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer or the Kiwanis Golden “K” Club.
Below are the arrests from March 5 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
State officials announced Friday that Indiana's first coronavirus case has been confirmed.
Chart-topping star Justin Bieber has learned there's "power in your weakness".
Pop star Olly Murs has admitted he is still trying to make "sense" of Caroline Flack's death.
London-born star Riz Ahmed has admitted his relationship with Britain is "complicated".
The US economy added 273,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate fell to a historically low 3.5%. The jobs survey was taken before coronavirus fears overtook Corporate America.
Local authorities believe that the accident was caused by brake failure that caused the truck to slide downhill.
A quick snooze is not only relaxing, but may be good for your health too!
Max Hazzard's on-again, off-again situation has fallen into the no-comment zone.
Four members from the Auburn staff from the 2010 National Championship team bring championship experience to Missouri's football team.
Kelly Bryant is gone, so what happens next? A quarterback battle, scheme changes and shifts in leadership roles are all set to take shape as Missouri football steps into the Drinkwitz era this spring.