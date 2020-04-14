Gertrude D. Hall, 98, of Peru, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born on July 21, 1921 in Kentucky. She was married to Clyde Hall over 50 years before his death in 2000.
Gertrude was a housewife. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Gertrude is survived by daughter-in-law, Anna Hall; five grandchildren, Theresa Harding, Larry Hall, Chris Hall, Chen-Sue Reed, and Kim Hall; and adopted grandson, James Harding; ten great grandchildren; and 8 great great-grandchildren.
She is preceded by her loving husband over 50 years, Clyde; two sons, Larry and Ronnie Hall; and grandson, Kevin Hall.
Gertrude will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park in Evansville, Indiana.