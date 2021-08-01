Gerri E. Cage

Gerri Elaine Cage, age 61, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Gerri was born August 15, 1959 to Jimmy Elliot and Lucinda "Cindy" (Caster) Steen.
Gerri married Daniel Cage on June 5, 1993.
She loved hanging out with her friends at The Red Dog, playing pool, listening to music, and playing with her dogs. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Gerri is preceded in death by her grandmother, Marie Caster; her father, Jimmy Elliot; and her husband, Dan.
Gerri is survived by her mother, Cindy; her son, Billy Joe Bess; her daughters, Shannon Burnette (Jeff) and Megan Cage; her sister, Betty Steen; grandchildren, Brayden, Mikhail, Jordan, Morgan, Colton, Ivory, Montavius; great grandchildren, Jaylen, Quaid, Miya; several nieces and nephews; along with two close friends, Trisha Accord and DeeDee Black.
Services for Gerri will be held at 6pm on Tuesday, August 3rd, at Ellers Mortuary Main St Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation from 3pm-6pm.
