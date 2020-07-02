Geralyn Rachel Ellis, of Kokomo, passed into the arms of Our Lord on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at the age of 59. Called Gerry by friends and family, she was born March 28, 1961 in Kokomo, Indiana to John and Dorothy (Duran) Ellis. She graduated from Haworth High School before attending Ball State University, where she graduated with a degree in social work that she used in a long career of helping others at the Logansport State Hospital and the Indiana Family and Social Service Administration. Anyone who knew Gerry could tell you how fun-loving, faithful, and family-oriented she was. She had a passion for music, particularly classic rock, including The Beatles, Eagles, and Rolling Stones. Gerry could often be seen in sports gear from her favorite Chicago Bears and Cubs. She also had a lifetime love of comedy, was always good for a quick joke, and even used classic comedy films as a tool to aid patients in their treatment. Almost nothing brought her more joy than the Peanuts comic strip and cartoons, with one of her happiest days being the day she got a tattoo of the character Woodstock. She was deeply faithful, attending St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, and her patriotism was also important in her life. Gerry was also an animal lover, giving a loving home to pets George, Mocha, and Layla. Gerry will be missed dearly by surviving family, including sisters Joan Daine and Ellen Baker (Dean), nieces Andrea Hoffman (Wes) and Katie Bolinger (Scott), nephews Dustin Baker (Kelsee) and Taylor Daine, and many loving cousins and extended family members. She is preceded in death by parents John and Dorothy Ellis and brother-in-law Randy Daine. Services will take place on Monday, July 6th with a viewing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kokomo with a Catholic funeral mass to follow. Father Arbuckle will be officiating.
Ellers Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements.