Geraldine "Jerri" May (Goodnight) Bourff

Geraldine “Jerri” May Bourff, 80, of Russiaville, Indiana, died on Friday, March 27, 2020, at home with family at her side praying the Rosary.

Born in Russiaville on August 6, 1939, to Mary Inez and Eugene Goodnight, she attended Russiaville, Western, and Forest Schools and was married to Mark A. Bourff on March 21, 1956.

Elected to two terms, she was the Howard County Clerk from 1984 to 1992, the first female elected to that position. Prior to that, she represented the Democratic Party in the Howard County Voter Registration Office. She led the Howard County Democratic Party from the mid 80’s until 1993 and served the Indiana State Democratic Party in a term as the chairperson of the Fifth District.

A member of the International Association of Clerks, Recorders, Election Officials and Treasurers, she was presented a Distinguished Hoosier Award in 1995 by Governor Evan Bayh, and in 2004, she was appointed a Presidential Elector for the State of Indiana.

From 1997 until 2007, Jerri was elected to the Russiaville Town Council, serving one term as president. She assisted her husband in 2019 in raising funds for the construction and dedication of the Russiaville High School monument on the grounds of the Russiaville Town Hall.

She was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church and served there as a member of the Altar Rosary Society.

Jerri is survived by her husband, Mark; her bother, Ronald Goodnight; and her five children, Allen Bourff (Melissa), Annette Milam (Jeff), Julie Dover (Harry), Eric Bourff (Jude), and Mark V. Bourff; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Dedicated to her family, she maintained the records of family birthdays and anniversaries, attended family reunions, and organized family holidays. She was the first to join in Thanksgiving Bingo games, and she loved to dance with her grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville. Friends are invited to watch a webcast of the rosary service at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, by clicking on the link at the bottom of Jerri’s obituary page at www.stoutandson.com. Burial will take place in Russiaville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerri’s memory to the Missionary of Charity Queen of Peace Shelter. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.