Geraldine "Geri" McDonough

Geraldine McDonough, 82, formerly of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 8:19 AM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Lebanon, IN. She was born April 4, 1938 in Washington, IN to the late Grandville E. Colbert and Lucille (Harvey) Colbert. In 1960, she married Maury Cundiff, who predeceased her. On June 4, 1983, she married Edward McDonough. She was a passionate person who loved her family deeply. She was an accomplished seamstress and ran her own alteration business after retiring from K-Mart. She loved writing poetry and later published a book of her poems. She attended Temple Baptist Church where she volunteered to “win souls”, as she’d say, to the Lord. Survivors include her daughter, Scarlett Frazier, Palm Springs, CA; her son, Maury Michael Cundiff, Thorntown, IN; grandchildren, Sarah, Christopher Kacie, Tony, and Katheryn; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and a sister-in-law, Pamela Colbert. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brothers, sisters, and a grandson, Michael Peter Lerche, Jr. Funeral services are at noon on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S Webster St, Kokomo, IN, with Pastor Dr. Jim Willoughby officiating. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with family from 3-7pm on Friday, December 18, 2020, also at the mortuary. Due to Covid-19 restrictions visitation and services must remain limited to 25 guests. Visit www.ellersmortuarywebster.com if you wish to leave an online condolence for the family.
More from this section
Most Recent
- Glick continues to lead Natural Resources panel
- Parking changes coming to Glacier neighborhood
- A breakdown of Montana State's incoming class
- Missouri wrestling reveals 2020-21 schedule
- Missouri wrestling reveals 2020-21 schedule
- How patience, creativity and a lot of Zoom calls led to a by-the-book signing day for Huskers
- Steven M. Sipple: Five takeaways from NU's drama-free signing day, with sleeper pick in class
- 'I want to be the best tight end to ever to go through Nebraska': Fidone not shying away from individual, team goals
- Husker Extra Podcast: Recapping National Signing Day and previewing Rutgers
- National Signing Day notes: Big group of early enrollees; Bretz can be 'really good'; in-state QB talk; versatile LB group
Most Popular
Articles
- Russiaville man dies in suspected tree-trimming accident
- Driving Drunk: Car Models with the Most DUIs
- Gov. Holcomb announces new COVID restrictions
- Tastefully Indiana: Pandemic inspires former owner of Main Occasions Catering to open new sweet, savory shop
- 18 more die from COVID-19 in NWI
- Indiana presidential electors set to award state's 11 votes to Trump, Pence
- Six more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI
- Kokomo Perspective announces People of the Year #1 - #5
- Warren’s Auto Salvage closing after almost 50 years
- Lake recorder calls on all angels to help St. Jude House
Images
Videos
Collections
- Watch now: Here's what Scott Frost and other Husker leaders are saying after a loss to Minnesota 5=
- Kokomo Perspective – December 16 Issue – Mugshots
- Can you guess which actresses these real 'Jeopardy!' clues are about?
- Kokomo Perspective – December 9 Issue – Mugshots
- December Coupons 2020
- Kokomo Perspective – November 25 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – December 2 Issue – Mugshots
- Arenado to the Cardinals, Malzahn to Mizzou: BenFred tackles all the scenarios
- CAM exceeds fund-raising goal for '5k for $5,000'
- Photos: University of Arizona vs Arizona State in the 2020 Territorial Cup
'I want to be the best tight end to ever to go through Nebraska': Fidone not shying away from individual, team goals
Coaches texted Fidone, ‘Are you sure you want to go to Nebraska?’ as NU struggled to a 2-5 start — "He never wavered in any of that.”
The latest episode breaks down early National Signing Day and the beginning of a key stretch for Nebraska men's hoops — among other topics.
National Signing Day notes: Big group of early enrollees; Bretz can be 'really good'; in-state QB talk; versatile LB group
On early enrollees: Scott Frost cracked a smile, “The way high schools are right now with COVID, I might be ready to get out of there, too.'"
Last time NU fans saw Vedral, he was in a red basketball uniform. What does Friday hold for the former Husker?
Noah Vedral's last time in a Husker uniform was not in a football game. That would be too normal for 2020. His former friends are eager to reconnect.
CNN's Chris Cuomo calls out Republicans for their continued claims of election fraud and delay in passing a deal to provide relief to Americans hit hard by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Russiaville man dies in suspected tree-trimming accident
- Driving Drunk: Car Models with the Most DUIs
- Gov. Holcomb announces new COVID restrictions
- Tastefully Indiana: Pandemic inspires former owner of Main Occasions Catering to open new sweet, savory shop
- 18 more die from COVID-19 in NWI
- Indiana presidential electors set to award state's 11 votes to Trump, Pence
- Six more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI
- Kokomo Perspective announces People of the Year #1 - #5
- Warren’s Auto Salvage closing after almost 50 years
- Lake recorder calls on all angels to help St. Jude House
Images
Videos
Collections
- Watch now: Here's what Scott Frost and other Husker leaders are saying after a loss to Minnesota 5=
- Kokomo Perspective – December 16 Issue – Mugshots
- Can you guess which actresses these real 'Jeopardy!' clues are about?
- Kokomo Perspective – December 9 Issue – Mugshots
- December Coupons 2020
- Kokomo Perspective – November 25 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – December 2 Issue – Mugshots
- Arenado to the Cardinals, Malzahn to Mizzou: BenFred tackles all the scenarios
- CAM exceeds fund-raising goal for '5k for $5,000'
- Photos: University of Arizona vs Arizona State in the 2020 Territorial Cup
A congressional staffer who alleged she had been sexually assaulted at a government-run veterans hospital tells CNN's Jake Tapper that the department was turning a blind eye to issues of sexual assault.
Montana State’s approach to this recruiting cycle was more like hunting than fishing. That’s the comparison head coach Jeff Choate made Wednesday during his signing day press conference.
UofA football was able to top last year’s total of 12 initial signees despite the firing of Coach Kevin Sumlin.
UofA football was able to top last year’s total of 12 initial signees despite the firing of Coach Kevin Sumlin.
The kicker has made all 15 of his field goal attempts this season, including the 57-yarder in Detroit on Sunday.
The schedule includes several ranked matchups and a chance to win a ninth-straight MAC title.
The schedule includes several ranked matchups and a chance to win a ninth-straight MAC title.
Nebraska's 19 up, 19 down morning is a testament to the coaching staff, sure. But it's also a nod to how the players handled the unusual climate.