Geraldine "Geri" McDonough

Geraldine McDonough, 82, formerly of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 8:19 AM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Lebanon, IN. She was born April 4, 1938 in Washington, IN to the late Grandville E. Colbert and Lucille (Harvey) Colbert. In 1960, she married Maury Cundiff, who predeceased her. On June 4, 1983, she married Edward McDonough. She was a passionate person who loved her family deeply. She was an accomplished seamstress and ran her own alteration business after retiring from K-Mart. She loved writing poetry and later published a book of her poems. She attended Temple Baptist Church where she volunteered to “win souls”, as she’d say, to the Lord. Survivors include her daughter, Scarlett Frazier, Palm Springs, CA; her son, Maury Michael Cundiff, Thorntown, IN; grandchildren, Sarah, Christopher Kacie, Tony, and Katheryn; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and a sister-in-law, Pamela Colbert. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brothers, sisters, and a grandson, Michael Peter Lerche, Jr. Funeral services are at noon on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S Webster St, Kokomo, IN, with Pastor Dr. Jim Willoughby officiating. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with family from 3-7pm on Friday, December 18, 2020, also at the mortuary. Due to Covid-19 restrictions visitation and services must remain limited to 25 guests. Visit www.ellersmortuarywebster.com if you wish to leave an online condolence for the family.

Tags