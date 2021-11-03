Geraldine "Dean" Hovis went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2021. She was born in Kokomo, Indiana on June 19, 1919 to Carl and Elsie (Smith) White. She married Raymond Hovis on February 24, 1939 in New Castle, IN. Dean attended Kokomo High School and worked at Delco Electronics for 30 years, retiring in 1978. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, loved the Lord, her family and her grandchildren very much. Her favorite hobbies were cooking, reading and crocheting.
Surviving is her son, Don (Dawn) Hovis; grandchildren, Steve (Holly) Sturgeon; Sean Hovis, Dena Mullins, Hether Hovis; great-grandchildren, Alexis (Greg) Zemtsov, Connor Mullins, Zachary Mullins, Avery Hovis, Devin Hovis; great-great grandson, Theo Zemtsov; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Judy Moore; 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, October 14, 2021 at First Church of the Nazarene 2734 S. Washington Street, Kokomo, IN 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 10:00 am at First Church of the Nazarene. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.
In lieu of flowers of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene or the charity of your choice.