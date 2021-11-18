Gerald S. "Gary" Reed

Evangelist Gerald “Gary” Stanley Reed, 72, Kokomo, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 5:05 am Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Golden Living Center-Sycamore Village in Kokomo. He was born January 9, 1949, in New London, IN, the son of the late Gerald & Mary (Burris) Reed. On June 1, 2009, he married Carolyn (Miller) DeBoard who survives.
Gary graduated from Western High School in 1967. He was formerly employed at Erik’s Chevrolet and the Muncie Foundry. He was a member of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Kokomo. He loved to preach about and sing the word of God. Gary was truly passionate about it and would share his love for the Lord to anyone who would listen. He was a self-taught pianist who traveled to many churches and nursing homes to share his talents by playing and singing his favorite gospel songs. Gary even recorded his own CD.
Gary enjoyed spending time with his wife Carolyn and their dog Cinnamon. He liked listening to music, watching Westerns, doing crossword puzzles and reading his Bible daily.
Along with his wife Carolyn, Gary is also survived by his step-children, Rachel Southwell and Jason (Brandy) Hendrix; four grandchildren, Alexis Cripe, Austin Mossholder, Madison Hendrix and Mia Southwell; siblings, Christine (Jim) Prater, Dianna (Paul) Hickey, Marilyn (Frank) Clark and Norbert (Jeanetta) Reed; sisters-in-law, Virginia Reed, Vicki Reed and Tonya Reed, along with 21 nieces, nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Jeannie Reed; siblings, Donna (Gail) Parce, Richard Reed, Deloris (Jim) Major, David “Doc” (Mary) Reed, Norman Reed and Tom Reed; and son-in-law, Mitch Southwell.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, November 15, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo with Pastor Steven McKee officiating. Burial will follow in South Union Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.