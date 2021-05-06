Gerald Robert Abney

Gerald R. (Jerry) Abney transitioned from this life into Glory on May 1st 2021. Jerry was the son of George Rice Abney, and Clara Belle Abney (Beck). He was 71. He was married to Sally Abney; she is deceased. Jerry was married to Pamela A. Abney.
He is survived by his wife Pam, his son Shawn Abney, and grandchildren, Sharese Fearnow-Sexton, Shawn Morgan Abney, Lexie Abney, and Hayden Abney; siblings Ronald (Delores) Abney, Steve (Violet) Abney, Rickie (Nona) Bell, Timothy Bell, Tina Randolph, Jill Rene' (Jamie) Beiber, Michael R. Abney, and Robert D. Abney; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents, and 1st wife Sally.
Jerry was loved by all. He was a very gentle man, loved his family, all animals, and was proud of his wartime service.
Funeral services for Gerald will be Saturday May 8, 2021 1:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street with visitation from 11:00am until time of service. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery where military rites will be performed. Pastor Jeff Sexton will officiate.