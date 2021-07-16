Georgia “Kay” Collins, 56, Oakford, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Waterford Place Health Campus. She was born September 25, 1964 to William “Neil” and Leatha (Cranford) Marr.
Kay attended Taylor High School and Ivy Tech where she was majoring in Medical Billing and Coding. She had worked as a cook and a server at several local restaurants, for Chrysler, Kokomo Schools, and for Northwood Commons. She attended Fresh Start Ministries. She enjoyed writing and was working on a book about her health journey. She also enjoyed afternoon drives in the country, nature walks, taking pictures of nature and her family. Above all, she loved her family and cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Kay is survived by her children, Perry Collins, Jeanetta (Jake) Sutherlin, Royce (Sarah) Collins; her former husband and best friend, Randy Collins; siblings, Jerry Marr, Roy (Rayna) Marr, Perry Marr, Cathy (Gary) Ralstin, Lesa (Bill) Parsley; and grandchildren, Aralynn, Xavier, Phoenix, Lorelai, Jubilee, Gabby, Rayann, Lucas, Remy, Kai, and Hermione.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bill Marr.
Visitation will be held, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 11am until the time of the service at 2pm at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Burial will follow at Twin Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society or WeCare. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
