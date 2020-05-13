Georgeann Mae Scott, 74, of Kokomo, IN (recent resident of Greenville, SC) passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born on May 11, 1945 the daughter of George and Frances Catherine (Dwyer) Hankins. Georgeann attended St Joan of Arc ,Tipton Academy and graduated of Kokomo High School in 1963. She was employed with St Joseph Hospital for 37 years as Secretary in Administration. During this time she married Jim, her true love. She and Jim partnered with Gary Moore of Kokomo in several businesses including Greentown Car Wash, Greentown Ice, Greentown Convenience Store then Handle Bar in Kokomo. Georgeann was a member of St Joan of Arc Church and a long time member of Kokomo Country Club with Jim. She enjoyed hanging out at KCC swimming pool with her children and her girl friends. She also loved to go fishing with her husband and enjoyed entertaining at her home for family and friends. She is survived by her son Ryan (Stacey) Scott and granddaughter Emma all of Mauldin SC; daughter Shannon (Bryan) Foreman and grandchildren Austin, Zachary, Gavin and Brea all of Kokomo; sister in law Nancy (Bob) Allen, numerous nieces and nephews and her childhood friend Anni (Bob) Ronk. Private services on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Visitation will be limited to 25 individuals within the funeral home at a time on Friday from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dementia Society of America or the American Legion of Kokomo. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com
Missouri announced that 12 of the 21 student-athletes eligible to play for another year will return to Columbia.
2 people injured in tandem skydiving accident in Titusville, FL
DENVER, Colo. — The American Sheep Industry Association has completed the development of the Secure Sheep and Wool Supply Plan for Business Continuity in a Foot and Mouth Disease Outbreak, according to a news release from the group.
(The Center Square) – Democratic leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives announced the filing of their Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act this week to further expand social safety net support for people and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the most recent storm track and forecast for Typhoon Vongfong.
Days after requiring the use of the face masks on trains, the South Shore Line has announced the introduction of hand sanitizing stations and more train disinfection procedures.
A transportation company on the Coast is celebrating ten years in business in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that celebration comes with millions of dollars in lost revenue seemingly overnight. Now, they’re asking for some relief as they try to stay afloat during and after COVID-…
Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of a key federal office charged with developing medical countermeasures, is expected to testify before Congress that the Trump administration was unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic.
CNN's Brianna Keilar speaks to Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown about how NBA players feel about resuming basketball amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Taylor High School Scholarship program announced a new scholarship fund.
Missouri announced that 12 of the 21 student-athletes eligible to play for another year will return to Columbia.
Slugger Peter Zimmermann among those electing to take advantage of NCAA rule giving spring seniors another year of eligibility.
Although spring practices never happened for Penn State, the Lions are still continuing to learn through video meetings.