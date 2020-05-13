Georgeann Mae Scott

Georgeann Mae Scott, 74, of Kokomo, IN (recent resident of Greenville, SC) passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born on May 11, 1945 the daughter of George and Frances Catherine (Dwyer) Hankins. Georgeann attended St Joan of Arc ,Tipton Academy and graduated of Kokomo High School in 1963. She was employed with St Joseph Hospital for 37 years as Secretary in Administration. During this time she married Jim, her true love. She and Jim partnered with Gary Moore of Kokomo in several businesses including Greentown Car Wash, Greentown Ice, Greentown Convenience Store then Handle Bar in Kokomo. Georgeann was a member of St Joan of Arc Church and a long time member of Kokomo Country Club with Jim. She enjoyed hanging out at KCC swimming pool with her children and her girl friends. She also loved to go fishing with her husband and enjoyed entertaining at her home for family and friends. She is survived by her son Ryan (Stacey) Scott and granddaughter Emma all of Mauldin SC; daughter Shannon (Bryan) Foreman and grandchildren Austin, Zachary, Gavin and Brea all of Kokomo; sister in law Nancy (Bob) Allen, numerous nieces and nephews and her childhood friend Anni (Bob) Ronk. Private services on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Visitation will be limited to 25 individuals within the funeral home at a time on Friday from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dementia Society of America or the American Legion of Kokomo. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com

