George Wooley, 95, of Kokomo, passed away at 2:47 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home. He was born July 12, 1924, in Kokomo, to George Sr. and Catherine (Hinchco) Wooley. On March 29, 1952, he married Dorothy Pierce, in Logansport, and she survives.

George graduated from Kokomo High School in 1942 and attended Indiana University. He served in the United States Army during World War II as a Private in the Infantry, then as a Rifleman, a PFC Cannoneer, and finally as a Corporal Gunner. He served in the Battle of the Bulge in Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe. George received several medals to include the ATO Medal, EAMETO Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal.

He worked as an architect for many years and several churches, fire stations and homes are still standing that he designed and built in Kokomo. He maintained his real-estate license for many years as well.

George also worked for the Department of Homeland Security as a building inspector for 37 years and received an award for service excellence.

He was proudly voted the Taylor Township Trustee for at least ten years and also served as President of the Optimus Club, was a Precinct Committee Member, and a member of the American Legion for many years.

George knew Jesus Christ as his Saviour and was baptized at Indiana Heights Grace Brethren Church in Kokomo, where he was a member for 60 years. He taught Sunday School for many years, played the guitar and sang for services. He also attended Bible Baptist College where he completed college level Bible classes.

George will be remembered as a loving and generous husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa.

In addition to his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Wooley, he is survived by his daughters, Linda (Jeff) Kellar, and Sherry (Jim) Smith; and grandsons, Brad Kellar and his family, Amy, Remington, and Delainey, Nate Smith and his family, Stephanie, Blake, Mason, Braelynn, and Amber, Justin Smith and his family, Mike and Austyn, and Joel Kellar.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Floyd and Robert Wooley.

A private service will be held at Grace Brethren Church with Pastor James Murdock officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo has been entrusted with arrangements.