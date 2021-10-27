George Tom Kirages, age 90, passed away on October 18, 2021. George was born in Kane, Pennsylvania on February 5, 1931 to his parents Thomas and Aphrodite (Freda Zekou) Kirages who had previously immigrated from Greece. At the age of 5, George, his younger brother John, and Freda returned to Greece to live with family so his father was able to move around and find work in the US during the great depression years. The family returned to the US in 1940 due to fears of Germany invading Greece during World War II. The family resided in Three Rivers, Michigan in 1940, while Tom was working in the food business. In 1941, Diana Theatre owner, and close Greek friend, Nick Paikos wrote Tom and persuaded him to move his family to Tipton, Indiana and buy the Palace Café business located at 120 East Jefferson, where Moore Title and Escrow is currently located.In 1948, Tom purchased the building at 138 East Jefferson, (which was believed to be Bryan’s five- and ten-cent store) and opened Tom’s Cafeteria. This is the location where Second Blessings Thrift Store is currently located.
George was a 1949 graduate of Tipton High School. He also graduated with an engineering degree from Purdue University in 1953 and accepted employment with Bendix Aviation Corporation in Mishawaka, Indiana, doing design work for surface to air guided missiles for the U.S. Navy. George was drafted and served in the Army from 1953 to 1955, mostly in Fort Riley, Kansas. Following his tour of duty, George married his life time soul mate, Susan (Sue) Marie Duliakas in 1956 in Titusville, Pennsylvania. George and Sue had been married for sixty-five years at the time of his death.