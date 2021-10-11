George Harold Nichols, 77, Kokomo, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on September 20, 1944, in Ruston, LA to Ernest Turnely and Valborg Anitra (Lyngstad) Nichols. He married, Laurel McCowin in Monroe, LA on August 25, 1973. She preceded him in death in 2002. He later married Dianne Ruth Trobaugh on May 27, 2003, and she survives.
George was a 1962 graduate of Neville High School, Monroe, LA. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Northeast Louisiana University in 1966. Following his graduation, George enlisted in the United States Army where he served during the Vietnam War until 1972. He then got his master’s degree in Geology from Northeast Louisiana University. He worked as a geologist for several oil companies until the 1990’s. He then taught general science classes at a local high school. He retired in 2003.
George was involved with his son in the Boy Scouts of America and his daughter in Indiana Princesses and other youth activities. He enjoyed reading and studying history and astronomy. He enjoyed hunting, competitive shooting, and reloading ammunition. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife.
Along with his wife of 18 years, George is survived by his children, Catherine (Rick) Nichols-Lowe and Taylor (Lisa) Nichols; stepchildren, Ruth (Bryan) Wolf, Guy (Katie) Trobaugh, and Kari (Mike) Hunter; grandchildren, Emmett Lowe, Isabella and Sophia Nichols; and eight step- grandchildren.
Along with his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, John Nichols.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Marquis Guynn, for being a wonderful neighbor, going above and beyond with his special help and care.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
