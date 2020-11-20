George Glosser, 80, of rural Bunker Hill, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Countryside Meadows in Avon, IN. He was born in the community of Pine Snag, Cleburne County, Ark. on August 2, 1940, the youngest child of Joe and Gurthia Holliman Glosser. George worked on Titan II Missile Base in Central Arkansas and later worked for Davidson Construction in Kokomo and Hanks Construction, in Wabash, as a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 103. He married Willa Enyart on March 21, 1959 and she survives along with daughters Karen Sue Glosser Miller and Sharon Kay Glosser Martin and son-in-law Greg Martin; grandchildren Bradley (Julie), Raymond, Lyndsey Miller (Fiancé Jon Allen) and great-grandchildren Ellie, Bentley , Aiden Miller and Autumn Allen and family friend Katie Isebrand. As a youth, he liked to hunt with his dog “Tramp”. His last dog “Buster” hunted in his fenced back yard. In honoring George’s wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to Our Father’s Library, 36 West 2nd St., Peru, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, Peru, IN.
