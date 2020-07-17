George David Wayne passed away on July 3, 2020 in Kokomo, Indiana. Dave was born in LaPorte, Indiana, on July 28, 1954, to George Donald and Lois Wayne. Just before high school, his family moved to Fresno, California where they spent 50 years.
In his life-time he had many career paths, but the one that he loved, and was proud of, the most was creating an industry of importing-exporting ostriches to China and from Africa for Southwind Ostrich Ranch in Evansville, Indiana. Prior to leading the international import-export business, he served as a narcotics officer for the Fresno County Sherriff’s, owned a comedy club, but eventually became an aircraft inspector until his retirement.
His two children, Amanda (Wayne) Moore, 35, and George “Sonny” Wayne, 33, were the center of his life. Both children were born and raised in California where they remain today. Traveling became a huge part of the family life and still lives on.
In 2017 he and his mother, Lois, moved back to Indiana to be with his aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dave is survived by his children, their spouses, as well as his grand-daughter, Lillian. However, he was preceded by his brother, Johnny (1956) as well as his parents Don (2016) and Lois (2020).
Private services were held on July 16, 2020 at Independence Cemetery in Medaryville, Indiana. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo, assisted the family with arrangements.
