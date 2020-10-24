George Curtis Bookmiller was born May 2, 1945, to George Sr. and Velma (Hunsberger) Bookmiller, in Kokomo. He went to Kokomo High School and graduated in 1963.

George married Linda Coy Trueblood in 1975, and they were married for 44 years. George had a daughter, Charlyn and step-daughter, Chris (Don) Utterback.

George loved playing cards, sport shooting, camping, hunting mushrooms, woodworking and horseback riding. He and Linda used their riding ring to help special needs children.

He had worked at Continental Steel, was an assistant manager at a grocery store, National Foods Grocery, and a substitute bus driver for Western School Corporation. He retired from Delco in 1995 after 30 years of service.

George was a friend and mentor to many people over the years. He was always there to help anyone who needed his assistance. He put up a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer until he was called home to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020. George will be greatly missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; step-daughter, Chris (Don) Utterback; brothers, Charlie (Traci) Bookmiller and Pat (Margi) Bookmiller; grandson, Josh Stewart; great-granddaughter, Ara; and nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; daughter, Charlyn and son-in-law, Brent Stewart; and brothers, Stephen and Denny.

No services are scheduled at this time. Friends can make contributions to a charity of choice in his name. Stout & Son Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.