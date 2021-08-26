George Albert Likens Sr., 76, passed away at his home on August 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Tipton, Indiana to Mildred Ruth (Burkett) and Robert Lee Likens Sr. on December 16, 1944.
George was the best husband, father, papaw, and great-papaw. He was a dedicated family man, an avid outdoorsman, and he loved to watch old westerns! George dedicated his life to taking care of his family. He shared his wisdom of life lessons with his children and grandchildren. He was a determined man and fought a good fight, overcoming many obstacles he faced throughout his life.
He worked at Continental Steel and at various construction jobs in Kokomo. Most recently, he loved working at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
George is survived by his wife, Belva (Hooper) Likens of 43 years; daughters Rachel McGuire (Randy), Christina Andrews (Mark), Carol Cooney (Todd), Anna, Michelle, and Stacey; son, George Jr.; brothers Jim, David, Rick, and Edwin Likens; his sisters, Linda Moss, Wanda Moss, Cindy Rojaf, and Ruth Atkins; many grandchildren, Miguel "Mick" Salazar (Brooklynn), Emily Allen (Steven), Marcus Salazar (Jessica), Casey Andrews, Joshua Newlin (Meghan), Michala Salazar, Kyle Andrews, Rane' McGuire (Jacob Silvers), Remington McGuire, Rhiannon McGuire (Braydon "Curly" Erb - honorary grandson), Regan McGuire, Rebekah McGuire, Kiersten Lindskoog, Ramona Likens, and eight great-grandchildren.
George is preceded in death by two brothers, John Likens and Robert Likens, Jr., and a sister, Dorothy Moss.
Services for George will be held at 1pm on Saturday, August 28th at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S Main St, Kokomo, with Pastor Matt Eckhart officiating. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation starting at 11am until the time of service.
George will be laid to rest at Elwood Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may left at www.ellersmortuarymainstreet.com for the family.