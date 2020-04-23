Genevieve L Stamper

The trumpets sounded, and the gates were opened as Genevieve (Jenny) L Stamper, 84 was welcomed into the loving arms of her heavenly Father as she ascended to heaven while peacefully sleeping on April 19, 2020. Jenny was born on May 11, 1935 in Elkhart to the late Dr. Clyde and Juanita Abbott. As a daughter of a minister, the Abbott family moved frequently. The family moved to Galveston her senior year, and Jenny graduated from Galveston High School in 1953. Jenny was proud to call herself a “PK” (preacher’s kid), and in honor of her father, she became an ordained minister. Jenny was preceded in death by her three brothers Ted, Ronnie, and Willard, and she is survived by her baby sister Wanda (Jim) Webster. The two of them shared a very special relationship, and Wanda helped take care of Jenny when she lost her husband in 2005.
Jenny was married to Willard E. Stamper on January 30,1960, and she is survived by her three sons: Chris (Kathy) Stamper, grandchild Brian (Amanda) Stamper; James (Angela) Stamper, grandchildren Alexis Hulet, Sarah Uhrin and Abram Stamper; and John (Beth) Stamper, grandchildren Nathan and Isaac. She also has two great grandchildren Chanler and Daisy, and numerous nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.
Jenny was a talented servant of the Lord who devoted her life and God-given talents to serving Him. She was blessed with a beautiful voice that she used daily to rejoice in His name. From the late 1960’s to the 1980’s, she traveled the Midwest sharing her love of Jesus hosting vacation bible schools and attending youth camps. Through her ventriloquism ministry, she used her three wooden children Jerry, Joy, and baby Jay to provide an entertaining path for introducing children to the Lord. In 1972, she hosted a Christian children’s show on TV called “Jenny and Friends”. She was a masterful artist in oil paints and chalk drawings, and she enjoyed painting portraits of Jesus Christ. She also painted several life-sized portraits of Christ ascending to heaven for several churches. Later in life, she used her artistic skills to begin a new career making cakes for weddings and special occasions. Her cakes were artistically decorated, and she specialized in recreating portraits. Her cakes were delicious although she would not disclose her secret recipe! She also enjoyed speaking to many women’s groups about the empowerment of women through Jesus Christ. She loved the role of ministering and mentoring young women in God’s love and His perfect plan for forgiveness, salvation, and a path to everlasting life. Even in the twilight of life with a failing mind and body, she continued singing and witnessing to her peers in the nursing home. Jenny also worked at Howard Community Hospital where she was honored one year as the employee of the year. The family would like to thank Century Villa for lovingly taking care of Jenny. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the ministry of your choice in her memory. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. You are invited to read Jenny’s obituary at www.ellersmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book, and share a personal message with the family.