Geneva L. Dishon, age 96, of Kokomo, passed away on October 10, 2021 in her home after an extended illness. Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Ross & Elgie Barnard and four brothers; Hobart, Russell, Eugene & Evert Barnard of Cutler, IN.
Surviving are her brother, Ross Barnard, 2 sons; Brad (Margie) Dishon and Robert (Deb) Dishon; 6 grandchildren, Amber Dishon, Lindsay (Jake) Stevenson, Derek (Jennifer) Dishon, Hope (Mike) Ripberger, John (Leanna) Robbins and Donna Reavis; 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren.
Geneva loved spending time with family, as well as bingo, golf, bowling, traveling, casino & dining out. She was retired from Delco Remy.
Arrangements are pending.