Geneva “Jenny” Ellen Rushing Smith, 93, Kokomo, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Jefferson Manor. She was born in Colfax, IN on April 26, 1928, the daughter of the late J. Earl and Margie Ellen Huffer. On April 8, 1949, she married Elmer E. Rushing, and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2001. She married Everett Smith, and he preceded her in death on August 5, 2011.
Jenny was a 1946 graduate of Forest High School. She graduated from the Huffer Beauty Academy in June of 1947. She retired from Delco Electronics after serving there for 31 years. Jenny was first a member of West Point Christian Church and most recently at First Baptist Church in Russiaville. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, and decorating her home. Jenny helped create cookbooks for her church family. She loved cooking, especially for her family and hosting any guests.
She is survived by her children, Cheri Ellen (Ron) Young, Robert E. Rushing, and Judy A. (Dan) Vance; son-in-law, Paul E. Lindstrom; grandchildren, Matthew (Angela) Young, FL, Julia Young, Kokomo, Joshua Young, FL, Robin (Paul) Vedder, Candice King, Travis King, Michael (Jennifer) Rushing, FL, Tracy (Sean) Baker, NC, Nathan (Marti) Vance, Nappanee, Heather Vance, Kokomo, and Jesse Vance, Kokomo; 23 great-grandchildren; a few great-great-grandchildren; and the extended family of her late husband, Everett Smith.
Jenny was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Margie Huffer; her husbands; daughter, Janice S. Lindstrom; sister, Ethel Crum; grandson, Brad King; and granddaughter-in-law, Jamie Young.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastors Ned Sutherland and Ron DeGraaff officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jenny’s memory to the Baptist Children’s Home, 354 West Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.