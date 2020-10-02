Geneva Grishaw

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Consulting Group, Inc. today announced that the company has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The contract will support the Client Experience Center, an information technology service provider under USDA's Office of Chief Information Officer. The OCIO CEC is an integrated Government and Contracted program team whose mission is to deliver streamlined, flexible, and robust Enterprise IT solutions, policies and procedures that maximizes the performance, value, and results of the entire USDA.