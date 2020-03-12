Gene M. Kinney, 67, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home in Kokomo. He was born October 24, 1952, in Kokomo, the son of L. Wayne Kinney and Sylvia M. (Harding) Kinney.
Following his graduation from Haworth High School in 1970, he served in the U.S. Air Force for seven years and eleven months. After discharge, he was employed for many years and retired from Haynes International in Kokomo.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Kinney; a sister, Diana (Kinney) Simmons; two nephews, Scot Simmons and Michael Simmons; and a niece, Ashley Kinney.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Kinney.
His body will be cremated and ashes interred in the Marion National Cemetery in Marion.
Arrangements were entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Gene's family, please visit our floral section.