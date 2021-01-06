Gene Francis Miller, 90, Kokomo, saw the face of his Savior on Friday, January 1, 2021, at 9:30 am. He is praising the Lord and singing with the Angels. He was baptized on March 26, 2008 and loved the Lord with all his heart. Gene was born in Kokomo on May 22, 1930, to Pearl E. & Gladys M. (Pickering) Miller. On October 14, 1967, he married Barbara E. Deel. Barbara passed away on July 14, 1990. He married Lela J. Starkey on October 6, 2008.
Gene graduated from Galveston High School in 1950. After graduation he joined the United States Army, serving overseas as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division and the 187th Airborne Division. He was a professional boxer in his younger days. Gene drove trucks for Miller Trucking in Kokomo, worked on tug boats at Bludworth Shipyards in Texas and later became the owner of Bank of Bargains in Kokomo.
He was very talented and was knowledgeable in electrical and plumbing. He built and remodeled many homes and garages in Kokomo and surrounding areas. Gene also was a sign painter. He like to tinker with things in his shed and liked to fix things for family and friends.
Gene attended Southview Assembly of God and First Baptist Church until he became too ill. He was a compassionate, loving, giving, trustworthy and non-judgmental man. He loved everyone and especially enjoyed children and all animals. He is loved and will be missed by all.
Gene is survived by his wife Lela Starkey-Miller; step-daughters, Sharon (Darrell) Stiner, Lola Bowley and Janet Vaught, all of Kokomo, and Lesa Starkey, Morgantown; 13 step-grandchildren, 29 step-great-grandchildren and 11 step-great-great-grandchildren. Gene is also survived by a brother, Jack (Margie) Miller, Mooresville, along with several nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; and siblings, Dorothy Hunt, Judy Miller, Miriam Miller, Tom Miller and Joe Miller.
Visitation for friends will be held from Noon until 2:00 pm Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private funeral service and burial will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in Gene’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
