Gaylon E. Eagle, 82, Greentown, passed away in St. Vincent’s, Kokomo on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:51 a.m. He was born in Knob, Arkansas, on July 13, 1938, to Clarence and Emma Mae (Arnold) Eagle. On January 25, 1957, he married Sandra (Stepler) Eagle, and she survives.
Gaylon was owner/operator of Eagle’s Garage which he opened in 1983.
He enjoyed fishing and was a motorcycle enthusiast as a young man. He enjoyed working on Corvairs for which he had a lot of knowledge about, and if anybody needed a mechanic for a Corvair, they would call Gaylon. His greatest love was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; children, Marty (Linda) Eagle, Gaylon “Gabe” (Kathy) Eagle, Jr. and Steve (Lettia) Eagle; grandchildren, Bobby Eagle, Tiffany Douglas, Josh Eagle, Ashley Geary and Brent Eagle; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Doyce Eagle.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Eagle.
Funeral services will be Noon on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service also at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home.
