Gayla J Simons, 85, of West Lafayette, IN, formally of Rensselaer IN and North Port, FL, passed away on Friday April 16, 2021 at her home with family. She was born on February 27, 1936 in Rensselaer, IN to the late Chester K. Fleming and Gwendolyn R. (Kepner) Fleming of Rensselaer, IN. Gayla graduated from Rensselaer Central High School in 1954 and attended Ball State University where she was in the Sigma Kappa Sorority and was still a member. She was an elementary substitute teacher for Rensselaer schools and was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting especially with her La Casa quilting club in Florida, sewing, traveling with her husband, living in Florida, serving as a recording secretary for her husband’s Navy Ship Reunion U.S.S Jenkins, and spending time with her family.
She married James W. (Bill) Simons in Trinity Methodist Church of Rensselaer, IN, on July 13, 1963, and he survives. She is survived by her son William T. (Bill) Simons, Buck Creek, IN, daughter Cynthia (husband Jeff) Polley of West Lafayette, IN; brother Allan (Diane) Fleming of Rensselaer, IN; brother and sister in laws Larry (wife Linda) Simons of Lafayette, Joyce (Bob) Cunningham of Lafayette, IN, Marcia (Ritter) Fleming of Chesterton, IN; grandchildren Kaila (husband Evan) Martin, Avery (wife Kate) Zink, Stacia (husband Allen) Snowberger, Aimee (husband Thaddeus) Mansfield, Chandler (husband Jake) Rusk, James Simons, Kayla (husband Nathan) Morehouse, Jeremiah (wife Jennifer) Polley, and 15 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly M. Simons and brother Larry K. Fleming.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date for family and close friends. Entombment with her daughter will be at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens, West Lafayette, IN. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Sigma Kappa Foundation (www.sigmakappa.org/foundation) and their grant to the Alzheimer’s Association or Easterseals Crossroads of Indiana.