Gary Russell Lindley, 58, Kokomo, passed away at 12:03 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital. He was born October 2, 1962 to the late Ralph Allen and Lois Jean (Klapper) Lindley.

Gary was a 1981 graduate of Taylor High School. He worked at Hill’s Department Store, Meijer, and Halloween stores throughout his life. He enjoyed woodworking, baking cookies, and gardening. He took a lot of pride in decorating his home with Halloween and Christmas decorations. Gary loved hosting firework shows for the 4th of July.

He is survived by his siblings, Larry (Marci) Lindley, Pamela Fish; and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Teresa Lindley, and Robert Lindley; brother-in-law, Jack Fish; and nephew, Malaki.

In honor of Gary’s wishes, no services will take place. A private graveside will take place at a later date at New London Cemetery. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.