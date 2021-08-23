Gary P. Milam, 80, formerly of Brownsburg, died August 17, 2021, at Independence Village of Carmel. He was born May 21, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Paul and Lois E. (Wombold) Milam.
He spent his formative years in Montgomery County, IN being raised by his parents, Paul and Dallas (Warren) Milam. He attended Crawfordsville Schools but moved prior to his senior year. He graduated from Linden High School in 1959.
He enjoyed golf along with his lifelong interest in music, and his natural ability to play instruments by ear.
He worked for the Helms Funeral Home in Linden prior to attending school at The Indiana College of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1964. He was employed by Dorsey Funeral Homes in Indianapolis; The Clark Grave Vault Co.; Hunt & Son Funeral Home in Crawfordsville; Wyatt, Moore, & Milam Funeral Home in Rushville, before changing vocations and going to work for Yamaha Music. He retired as regional sales manager for Panasonic.
He is survived by two sons, Matthew Dallas Milam of Carmel, Andrew Dirk Milam of West Lafayette; four grandchildren, Katherine, Nathan, Tyler, and Kelsey; one brother, William Milam (Donna) of Overland Park, KS; cousins; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be observed at 11:00 A. M. at The Eric MD Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 220 N. Maple St. in Pittsboro on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until time of the service. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory of Kokomo assisted the family with arrangements.