Gary Louis Edington, Kokomo, formerly of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at St Vincent Ascension-Indianapolis after a short battle with lung cancer. Gary was born on October 18, 1957 to Jesse and Novella (Hogan) Edington.
Gary attended Kokomo schools. He accepted Christ as a young man and most recently gave his life back to Christ during a church service at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church with his nephew Michael.
Gary enjoyed a successful & illustrious career in the trucking industry as an OTR truck driver and former owner/operator for close to 40 years with several million miles of accident free driving. While driving as a household mover, Gary transported the households of many well known people, corporate executives, and professional athletes including Marcus Allen, Randy Moss, the late former KC Chief Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer and Retired General David Petraeus, to name a few. Gary was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan and an avid clothes horse who owned close to 100 suits with matching shirts, ties & shoes. His house was described by a young great niece as one big walk-in closet! He was a very personable man who talked tough but had a huge loving and giving heart. He had friends all over the US and will be sorely missed by all.
Gary is survived by his children and grandchildren whom he loved dearly: son Brandon, his wife Shelley, and their 2 sons, Jackson and Lucas, daughter Jessye and her children, Jermon, Justyn and Jaeya, all of Lee’s Summit MO; siblings: John Henry Jackson, Beverly Crain, Olathe KS, Roberta Jackson, Ronald Jackson, Brenda Gaillard, Thomas Edington, Yvonne Edington, Evelyn Edington and Angela Edington.
Also surviving are his Aunt Lenora Hogan Washington, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Gary is predeceased by his parents, grandparents, aunts & uncles, and siblings: Robert Edington, Nathaniel Newsom Jr, Albert Jackson Jr, Raymond Jackson Sr, James Jackson Sr, and Marcia Campbell. Also, niece Adrian Jackson, nephew Ronald Campbell, and brother-in-law, Clarance Campbell. Gary said many times throughout his month long illness, “Don’t put off going to the doctor”.
Services for Gary will be private per his wishes.
Ellers Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.